Rochester’s oldest brewery celebrates tenth year of music event

(ABC 6 News) – Kinney Creek Brewery hosted it’s tenth annual Picks and Prints event Saturday to promote local music, beer and businesses to Rochester residents.

There were multiple games set up throughout the brewery, plus live bands performing all day, a food truck out back, local vendors, and all the available drinks from the brewery.

For the organizers, however, the community is the more important part.

“It gives Rochester and it’s community members a reason to get out,” said Lindsay Hendrickson, the marketing specialist for the brewery. “To support local and to gather together.”

The line up of musicians included many familiar to the area, including The D’sievers, The Double Down Daredevils, Orchid Jane and more.

For some of them, it was just a pleasure to take part.

“I just love coming here,” said performer Nancy Tobiason-Kramer. “I love playing here and I feel like today, I’m so honored and privileged to be part of their lineup.”

It being the tenth year of the event, Kinney Creek Brewery featured new beers on tap and more games than previous years.

For more information on events like these, you can follow the link to Kinney Creek Brewery’s website here.