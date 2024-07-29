Rochester’s City Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory committee to host 11th Avenue SW/NW walking audit and workshop

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory committee is inviting Rochester residents to a walking audit along 11th Avenue SW/NW on Saturday, August 10.

Participants will walk the corridor to see firsthand what challenges exist for people walking and biking and will discuss opportunities for improvement.

After the walk, a community visioning and quick build workshop will provide a forum for participants to identify issues and opportunities along three primary streets linking to the 2nd Street SW Link Rapid Transit corridor. These events are family-friendly and snacks will be provided.

Sign in at Washington Elementary School (1200 11th Avenue NW) begins at 8:30 AM on August 10th with the audit taking place from 9 AM to 9:45 AM. Participants will be walking approximately a mile and are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes.

The workshop will also take place at Washington Elementary School and lasts from 10:15 AM to 12:15 PM.