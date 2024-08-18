Rochester’s Back to School Block Party and Parade returns for fourth year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For the fourth year in a row, Rochester families celebrated the end of the summer with a back to school block party and parade.

The event gave 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids, as well as haircuts, coats, hygiene kits and more, all at no cost to them.

Back to School time can be a financial stressor for many families, and not having access to essential supplies and resources can effect a child’s academic performance.

“If a kid is hungry, if a kid is poorly clothed, if a kids is sick, um if a kid’s family does not have housing, it’s gonna influence their ability to succeed academically,” Rochester Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Kent Pekel, said.

The event was created to fill that gap, and help every kid get what they need to excel this school year.

“Giving a backpack or helping a parent out by helping with a haircut or whatever we got to offer, I think it goes a long way,” Bud Whitehorn, community liaison, said.

The organizers of the event say that investing in their community is worth every penny.

Organizers said the event grows bigger each year, and they hope to reach even more kids with supplies and resources next year.