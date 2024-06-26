Rochesterfest officially begins with opening ceremony

Rochesterfest opening ceremonies took place on Tuesday, kicking off a full week of activities.

(ABC 6 News) – Mayor Kim Norton and members of the Rochesterfest board officially kicked off festivities Wednesday, June 25.

Mayor Norton took the stage at Soldier’s Field and delivered a proclamation to a small crowd of onlookers who were already enjoying what the festival had to offer.

“Now therefore, be it resolved that I, Kim Norton,” she said into the microphone, “mayor of the city of Rochester, Minnesota, do hereby declare June 22nd through 30th, 2024 as Rochesterfest week in Rochester and encourage all residents and citizens to join in the celebration of our city.”

This is the 41st year of Rochesterfest and the theme of this year’s celebration is “Live Your Dream.”