Rochesterfest kicks off with sherbet eating contest

(ABC 6 News) – After Rochesterfest got off to a rocky start, with some events on opening day being cancelled due to weather, the Med City’s favorite festival finally got under way Tuesday.

The big event drawing in the crowds Tuesday was the Celebrity Sherbet Eating Contest, where 16 contestants battle it out to be the first to finish a frozen pint of sherbet.

It was no easy feat for competitors, as the pints were frozen in dry ice for 24 hours before the competition.

Eventually, the contestants realized it was easier to ditch the spoons and just dive right in, face first.

Aside from the sherbet contest, there’s so much else to do, see and eat all week long.

“We got eight new events this year we haven’t in the past,” said Rochesterfest Board Member Randy Stocker.



Young or old, there’s something at Rochesterfest for everyone to enjoy.



“I’ve got twin grandsons, I’m really looking forward to Saturday, we’re having a Doctor Suess reading,” said Stocker.



“I’m just saying, I kinda like corndogs,” said attendee Randy Dunn.

“We like this kind of food too, it is, it’s fun. I hope we run into some people, that’s what I’m kinda looking forward to,” said attendee Susan Dunn.



Randy and Susan Dunn both grew up in Rochester and come back to their hometown every year for the festival.

“Rochesterfest is amazing because it’s a celebration of what we grew up with, and you know what Rochester has become. It’s, it’s a really fantastic event and we’re so happy to be here,” said Randy Dunn.



At the root of all the excitement, fun and games, Rochesterfest is all about spending time with one another and celebrating what makes this community so special.



“All the things that it does to try to bring the community out for the summer,” said Randy Dunn. “We’ve lived in a lot of places. There is nothing quite like this.”

“The summer is so fun here,” added Susan Dunn.



“There’s all kinds of like fun things you don’t see everywhere, so it makes it a little bit of fun, but really it’s come out and see your neighbors, wander around, see some entertainment, bring the kids,” said Ward 1 Councilmember Patrick Keane.

