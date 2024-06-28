Rochesterfest events have been canceled on Friday due to rain

(ABC 6 News) – Rochesterfest is announcing that all of Friday’s events have been canceled due to inclement weather.

Officials posted this update to Facebook just minutes ago.

“We’re bummed but due to the inclement weather, the remainder of the Rochesterfest activities planned for today have been canceled.

Tomorrow will be beautiful and we can’t wait to see everyone at the Grand Parade and all of the other fun events planned throughout the day!”

On Saturday, Rochesterfest will have its Grand Parade beginning at 2 p.m. Our very own KAAL news team will be walking in the parade as well.

If you’re unable to make it, the parade will be broadcasted on our website.

ABC 6 News will also have a special airing of the parade Saturday night at 10 p.m.

