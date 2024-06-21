Rochesterfest begins its 41st year on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) — The 41st year of Rochesterfest officially kicks off on Saturday.

This year’s theme is “Live Your Dream” with plenty of fun for all ages planned from June 22nd through June 30th.

Related: Rochesterfest 2024: “Live Your Dream”

Be sure to take in all the fun over the next week, including the grand parade, celebrity sherbet eating contest, and of course, the annual treasure hunt. Clues will be revealed daily starting on Saturday, and ABC 6 News will be your exclusive source for the final four clues starting on Monday, June 24th.

The grand parade begins at 2 PM on Saturday, June 29th with a livestream being featured here on the ABC 6 News website and Facebook page.