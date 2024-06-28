Rochesterfest 2024 continues Friday and into the weekend

Rochesterfest 2024 weekend events - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News) – The fun has just begun for this year’s 41st annual Rochesterfest.

The festival has already been going on for about week, but there’s still plenty of exciting events happening Friday and this weekend.

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Million Dollar Hole-in-One Finals will be held at Soldiers Field to decide the winner of the competition who will get to boast a million-dollar prize.

Rochesterfest 2024 Grand Parade Route (Credit: Rochesterfest).

On Saturday, Rochesterfest will have its Grand Parade beginning at 2 p.m. Our very own KAAL news team will be walking in the parade as well.

If you’re unable to make it, the parade will be broadcasted on our website.

ABC 6 News will also have a special airing of the parade Saturday night at 10 p.m.

For a full list of events at Rochesterfest, click here.