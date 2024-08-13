Rochester woman sustains life threatening injuries in Hwy 63 crash

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday morning, a crash on Highway 63 in Olmsted County sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to crash reports from Minnesota State Patrol, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling northbound on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia in the intersection at Olmsted County 12 at 9:24 AM on Tuesday morning.

The drivers of the semi and the Prius were sent to St. Mary’s Rochester with non-life threatening injuries and there were no other passengers in the truck.

However, Beverly Ruth Amlaner, 73, a passenger in the Prius was sent to St. Mary’s with what are being described as life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not involved in the accident, and there are no additional updates on Amlaner’s condition at this time.