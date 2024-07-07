Rochester woman injured in Hwy 61 crash

(ABC 6 News) – Three people, including one from Rochester, were injured in a crash in Wabasha County on Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 3:28 p.m. at U.S. Highway 61 and Wabasha County Road 18.

The crash report states 45-year-old Lauren Lafond from Minneapolis was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, when she collided with 25-year-old Rachel Murphy from Stillwater, who was heading eastbound on Wabasha County Road 18.

Murphy and Lafond, as well as Lafond’s passenger, 20-year-old Evelyn Kastner from Rochester, all sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s.

Kellogg Fire Department, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha Police Department and Becklund’s Tow all assisted MSP at the scene.