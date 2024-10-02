Rochester woman injured in Hwy. 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was injured when two vehicles collided at the intersection of of Highway 14 and County Road 20 in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred Tuesday, at approximately 3:45 p.m. A Kia Forte was heading west on Highway 14 when it collied with a Cheverolet Suburban heading southeast on CR-20.

65-year-old Karen Rae Seeman, the driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Suburban, 36-year-old Jamel Cornelius Harvey, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor.