Rochester woman charged with ransacking home

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces burglary and property damage after allegedly breaking items, throwing food around, and smearing blood on the walls of a NW home.

According to court documents, on Dec. 27, RPD responded to the home, where they could hear items being “thrown around inside.”

They detained Samantha June Bernadina Yancey inside the home.

“The interior of the home was in disarray,” court documents read. “This included broken glass and

food on the floor, items being strewn about the kitchen, blood smeared on the walls of the living room,

multiple broken televisions, and additional property damage.”

Court documents allege that the residents called police from a neighbor’s house after Yancey entered theirs and began destroying things.

Yancey appeared on felony charges of 1st-degree burglary and 1st-degree property damage Dec. 30. She is scheduled to appear again in Olmsted County Court Jan. 22.