Rochester woman accused of transferring $75K to herself from dying senior’s accounts

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on two felony charges of financial exploitation.

Tracy Anne Volk, 60, is accused of using her position as Power of Attorney for a dying senior to transfer about $75,000 to accounts she controlled.

According to court documents, three individuals related to the senior mat a Vulnerable Adult Maltreatment report after allegedly seeing “suspicious banking transactions” show up in the senior’s account while she stayed in hospice.

The witnesses told police they had seen transfers from accounts with their names and that of the senior into accounts controlled by the senior and Volk — ostensibly to be used for bills after the senior passed away.

However, Volk had refused to pay the senior’s outstanding medical and hospice bills — about $10,000 in total — as of February of 2024, according to court documents.

Rochester police reviewed the senior’s documents and noted that the senior specifically stated “I … do not authorize any of my attorneys in fact to make gifts to themselves.”

However, police found that in June of 2023, someone transferred $55,000, then $20,000 into the account shared by Volk and the senior.

“Volk later used Victim’s death certificate to remove Victim’s name from the account,” court documents read.

Volk is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing Oct. 1.