Rochester woman accused of swinging tire iron, driving car at man

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces two assault charges after an incident Nov. 13.

Benita Lee Wallace, 32, was charged Monday with 2nd-degree assault–dangerous weapon and domestic assault–act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.

According to court documents, an Olmsted County sheriff’s sergeant responded to Cascade Township after an assault call.

Court documents allege that Wallace had gone to the location, gotten into an argument, and swung a tire iron from the front seat of her car at a man.

The man told law enforcement that after he pulled the tire iron away from Wallace, she got into her car, turned it toward him, and accelerated toward him.

The man called 9-1-1 immediately after, according to court documents.

Court documents allege that Wallace told the sergeant she “was not trying to hit Victim with her vehicle, but that she was just trying to scare him.”

Wallace was released on $0 bail with conditions and ordered to surrender all firearms, according to court records.

She is scheduled to appear again in court Nov. 27.