Rochester water reclamation project will break ground next week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In the Med City, celebrations are in order for a project that has been in the works for nine years.

The Rochester City Council and Public Works Environmental Services Division are holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Liquids and Solids Upgrade Project at the water reclamation plant.

It not only provides clean reclaimed water, but it also enhances energy efficiency and updates old equipment. The project costs just about $91.5 million.