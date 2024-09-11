(ABC 6 News) — It’s been 10 years since the Ice Bucket Challenge made its splash on social media, raising $115 million in the U.S. and an estimated $220 million worldwide.

However, there is still more work to be done. Even something as easy as walking will help the estimated 32,000 people in the United States living with ALS.

On Tuesday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to sit down with John Cronin of The ALS Association to discuss the Rochester Walk to Defeat ALS coming up on September 14th.

The walk will begin at 10 AM at Silver Lake Park, and everyone is welcome to come out and support those impacted by ALS.

Watch the full interview in the video above, and more information about the Rochester Walk to Defeat ALS can be found here.