Rochester Turkey Trot benefits blood cancer patients

(ABC 6 News) — Runners, walkers and trotters laced up their sneakers to join in the annual Rochester Turkey Trot 5K Thursday morning.

The smallest trotters participated in the Kids dash before the 5K began at 9 a.m. in Soldiers Field Park.

Runners embraced the cold and the chance to bond with friends and family on the holiday.

“I’m just trying to live everyday like it’s my last because I’m about to deploy to the Middle East,” Jess Goodew, who ran in the race, said.

Donations from the race benefitted Red Drop Resources, an organization that assists blood cancer patients treated in Rochester.