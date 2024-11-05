Rochester teenager appears on charge of possessing stolen gun

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teenager appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday after allegedly being pulled over with a stolen gun in his possession.

Romeo Racial Rodriguez, 18, faces a charge of felony receiving stolen property–firearm and a charge of gross misdemeanor possessing a pistol without a permit.

According to court documents a Rochester police officer pulled a vehicle over on Broadway Avenue Aug. 8.

The officer began a DWI investigation with the driver and in the process, police searched the vehicle.

Police claim they found a Springfield XD9 handgun in a black Coach bag.

The gun had been stolen from Rochester in August of 2020.

According to court documents, Rodriguez said he’d bought the gun from a website for $600 and had collected it from a person in Minneapolis.

He did not have a permit to carry the firearm, according to court documents.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear for a settlement hearing Jan. 28, followed by a trial in July of 2025.