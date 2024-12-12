Rochester teen charged with motor vehicle theft, property damage in early-morning chase

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teenager faces felony charges after a car chase through a trailer park early Tuesday.

Isabella Jeanne Langevin, 19, was charged Dec. 11 with theft of a motor vehicle, 1st-degree damage to property–value over $1,000, and fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, at about 5 a.m. Dec. 10, Rochester police responded to a call about a car theft.

A woman had turned her vehicle on in the street outside her house, then went back inside. When she returned to the car, it was gone.

Police used an Airtag to find the vehicle a short distance away, activated lights and sirens, and chased it through the unnamed neighborhood, then lost track of the vehicle.

It was relocated in a trailer park.

When police attempted to block the exits, the driver backed into a trailer home and some street signs.

“In another attempt to pin the vehicle, the vehicle pulled off the front bumper of the car while

wedged between a different trailer and signs,” court documents read. “The vehicle continued to attempt to evade officers and drove with a flat tire with sparks coming from it.”

Court documents skip ahead, stating that an officer radioed in that he “had one person at gun point,” and that person eventually surrendered.

Langevin was taken into custody.

Damage from the incident included front bumper, tire, and rear-end damage to the stolen car, as well as damage to two trailers.

Langevin’s initial appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19.