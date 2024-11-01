Rochester Spark Museum and Jefferson Elementary celebrate Halloween

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Halloween Sparktacular was back at the Apache Mall on Thursday night for Halloween as little ghosts and goblins made their way out the door for trick or treating.

There were several activities present at the Spark Museum for the kids to participate in such as a costume contest, and other Halloween related activities.

Jefferson Elementary School in Rochester also took to the Halloween fun as they participated in their annual Halloween parade.

Kids lined up in front of their school dressed in their Halloween best, all for their friends and family. The elementary school has held this event since 1950 making it a much loved tradition.

“It’s wonderful to see, even on a cold blustery day like today, how many parents and grandparents, and neighbors, and family members, all show up to support the kids, so it’s great fun,” said Dee Tiedeman, who was a mother who was in attendance at the parade.

It was a little cold and windy on Thursday for Halloween, but that didn’t stop the kids from joining the parade this year.