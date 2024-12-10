Rochester sets 2025 legislative priorities

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The 2025 legislative session begins on January 14th and even though a bonding bill wasn’t passed last session, the city is hoping for a different story in the upcoming session to accomplish some key projects.

Number one on its list of priorities is requesting $3 million to install solar array and EV charging stations at RST airport.

Then they’re asking for $17.25 million to invest in sewer infrastructure for housing opportunities.

“This project will be phaseable, it’s a large request, but it’s something that can be broken into pieces if there’s an appetite at the capital to fund something like this.”

Last on the list is $1 million for the riverfront redevelopment project.

However, some council members took issue with how these projects were ranked.

“That’s something that everybody has talked about, housing on both sides of the aisle, it’s a huge issue, it’s a huge issue for us, for me I would like to see that as number one.”

Corcoran said the airport has an urgent infrastructure need and that project has strong momentum because it’s a request the legislature has seen before.

She also said repaving the airport parking lot is a must.

“That parking lot is either going to get repaved, like I said very soon, with this added investment level or not at all.”

After discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve their legislative priorities for 2025.

Now, the city council is crossing their fingers hoping all or some of their bonding requests will be answered.

This was the last city council meeting for outgoing council members Mark Bransford, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, Molly Dennis and council president Brooke Carlson.

With newcomers Randy Schubring, Dan Doering, Andy Friederichs, and Nick Miller coming in, they could have a say on additional legislative priorities if needed.