Rochester Seniors celebrate Night to Unite

(ABC 6 News) — A Night to Unite celebration was held at High Pointe Senior Community on Tuesday, August 6.

The celebration featured food, music and other entertainment.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton spoke at the event, and Olmsted County Sheriff visited with the seniors at High Pointe.

But for this community of seniors, it wasn’t just about connecting with law enforcement, it was about building important connections within their community.

The celebration aimed at bringing seniors together and building important relationships amongst the people who live there, according to representatives from Volunteers of America.

“It helps to have those opportunities to meet those people, and build a new community and to have fun in your life and have joy,” Julie Manworren, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin, said.

Family members of the residents of High Pointe Senior Community also came out to the celebration, which was the highlight of the day for many of the residents, including 95-year-old Francis Ostrem.

“It’s so nice to see all the family and friends come, and all the kids coming to enjoy themselves too,” Ostrem said.

Rochester Police and OCSO visited several of these celebrations on Tuesday, aiming to build and strengthen these connections with the community.