Rochester Salvation Army in need of donations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The frigid temperatures recently have been brutal, forcing many to stay indoors.

With the blistering cold, the Rochester Salvation Army is looking out for people who have nowhere to go, but on Tuesday, they say they gave away their last pair of gloves and are in desperate need of a restock.

“Even if it’s 30 degrees for the rest of this winter time, not having winter gloves to be able to give to people becomes a safety issue, and it’s a basic need that we don’t think people should have to worry about, but we also rely on the community to donate those things,” said Rebecca Snapp, the community engagement coordinator for the Rochester Salvation Army.

They ask if you are able to donate, to bring in waterproof, insulated winter gloves in adult sizes.

To contact Rochester Salvation Army, call 507-288-3663, and more information can be found by clicking here.