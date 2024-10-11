Rochester Salvation Army asks community for winter outerwear donations

(ABC 6 News) — The Salvation Army in Rochester will collect donations of coats and heavy winter outerwear on Monday, October 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. at their 20 First Avenue NE Community Center.

Donations will be collected drive-through style, with donors parking in front of the building, and Salvation Army volunteers present to collect donations.

The Salvation Army says that the most needed items are heavy winter coats, heavy winter boots, and waterproof, insulated gloves.

Donations of other clothing items will be turned away during this collection, but comfortable clothing like sweatshirts and jeans will be accepted at The Salvation Army 115 First Avenue NE building beginning Tuesday, October 15 at 8 a.m.

“We want to thank the many people who have already donated outerwear to The Salvation Army. We hope the rest of our community members would take a moment this weekend to consider what they have and need, and what they would be willing to give to someone else,” said Major Candace Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester, via a press release. “No one should go without a winter coat, gloves, or boots during a Minnesota winter, and we’re honored to work with so many wonderful people to meet this need.”

The Salvation Army also issues a special thank you to Think Bank for sending ten volunteers first thing in the morning to help staff set up coat racks, sort through donations, and help with the collection event.

If members of the public are in need of winter outerwear, they are welcome to visit The Salvation Army on Wednesday, October 16 or to call the social services office at 507-288-3663 with any questions.