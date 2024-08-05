Rochester restaurant to raise funds for Flores family

(ABC 6 News) – Texas Roadhouse in Rochester will be donating 20% of sales on August 29 to the family of Olivia Flores.

The 18-year-old Olivia passed away in May from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle car crash involving Minnesota state trooper Shane Roper.

RELATED: Second Degree Manslaughter charges filed against trooper in deadly crash–court documents detail history of speeding, crashes on duty

The promotion will take place on the same day as Roper’s first court appearance. It will apply to all sales from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Flores family friend, Nikki Krenzelok, who helped organize a benefit in Olivia’s honor, says they hope it will bring light to Olivia and less on Roper, and show the Flores family how much the community loves and supports them.