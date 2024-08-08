Rochester residents invited to learn more about improved transportation program

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In the upcoming weeks, Rochester residents are invited to learn more about the upcoming transportation improvement program.

The program is implemented by the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments and outlines federally funded transportation improvements.

There will be two in-person open houses. The first is on August 22nd from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. Then, the second will be on August 26th from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Both are at the Rochester Public Library.

In addition, there will be two virtual open houses on August 23rd and August 27th. Both run from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.