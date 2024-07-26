Rochester residents hear from candidates for City Council Ward 6 seat

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester community got to hear from their City Council Ward 6 candidates on Thursday, the seat currently held by Molly Dennis.

The Ward 6 seat for the Rochester City Council has been one of controversy this past year, and during the forum, no punches were pulled.

“Listening to residents again, it’s become clear to me that new leadership is not only strongly needed, but demanded,” said candidate Becca Tesch.

Incumbent Dennis is up against three other candidates to retain her seat in the city council.

Transparency and collaboration were the biggest focus during the forum.

Dennis found herself in the center of drama following her censure and civil suit against the city. When asked about her willingness to compromise to make decisions, this is what she had to say.

“Collaboration is so inportant but we can’t sacrifce our integrity, we can’t just rubber stamp and bow down to money and power, we have to make sure that we stay to our true allegiances of the people.”

Other topics brought up during the forum were homelessness and supporting local businesses to attract more people downtown.

When asked about the modifications to the Silver Lake Dam, candidates weren’t quick to jump on board and believe it requires more discussion and transparency.

“That leaves me on the fence, again I think there are parts that are really good, there are parts of it that are underfunded which is not good at all,” said candidate Mark Scleusner.

While voters will need to make a decision on who they want to represent their ward, this is what some are looking for.

“One issue that was mentioned by the candidates that I feel is important to me among many is transparency, so that the people are informed on what’s going on,” said resident Stephani Price.

The primary election is August 13th where only two ward 6 candidates will remain for the November election.

