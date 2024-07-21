Rochester resident qualifies for international Pokémon tournament

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Elliot McPike is only 12 years old, but earlier this year he qualified to attend the 2024 Pokémon World Championships in Honolulu.

He’s been competing in tournaments for the last two years, both in Rochester and all over the country.

This is actually his second time qualifying for the world tournament.

Last year, he got to travel to the U.K. with his family where he placed in the top 50 out 100.

Elliot’s family says the opportunities he’s been given have brought them closer together.

“It’s a great family bonding thing, because we get to practice together, we get to travel together, we get to do all of these events and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort he puts in,” said Elliot’s mother, Tali McPike.

For Elliot, just the chance to compete and spend time with his parents is enough.

“I like being able to travel with my mother,” he said.

Elliot and his family will be heading to Hawaii August 16-18 for the tournament, hoping to place in the top 32 this year.

For more information on how to get involved in local tournaments, click here.