Rochester Public Works Department to hold open house for 17 1/2 Street NW reconstruction

(ABC 6 News) – An open house for the 17 1/2 Street NW reconstruction project in Rochester will be held on Wednesday, February 12th.

It was originally supposed to be held on January 21st, but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather policies of the building where it was being held.

The Rochester Public Works Department is holding the open house to collect feedback from residents on the upcoming project. Attendees can learn more about the project and the proposed schedule. They can also share feedback on the existing conditions.

The proposed project will address the aging underground utilities, like the brittle cast iron water main that was installed in 1958. RPU has repaired eight water main breaks in the project area, with five of them happening between 2019 and 2023.

The project entails fully reconstructing 17 1/2 Street NW from 19 Avenue NW to 21 Avenue NW.