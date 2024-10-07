Rochester Public Utilities joins contingent to support hurricane impacts in Florida

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities is one of 15 utility companies in Minnesota that are planning to head south to Florida.

According to a press release, this is in preparation for additional impacts by the forthcoming Hurricane Milton.

Milton, now a Category 5 hurricane, is continuing its path towards Florida. Dozens of counties in the Sunshine State are already under evacuation orders.

RPU and the other utility companies are part of the Minnesota municipal Utilities Association (MMUA). Each one is going to the Kissimmee area in Florida.

On Monday, 35 trucks and crews met at RPU in Rochester before the departure.

Crews from the MMUA companies are set to arrive in Kissimmee by Wednesday morning.

RPU General Manager Tim McCollough says, “In times of crisis, mutual aid is not just a lifeline; it is a testament to the strength of our industry. We stand together, and mutual aid exemplifies our commitment to safety and reliability, allowing us to restore power and serve our customers even in the most challenging circumstances.”

According to the press release, RPU and other members of MMUA have provided mutual aid assistance during other weather-related events. One of the most recent ones was in 2022 in Bartow, FL.