Rochester Public Transit employee says they are short staffed

Rochester Public Transit dispatcher Adam Buzbee is alleging unjust terminations of several of his coworkers have caused staffing shortages.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Transit dispatcher Adam Buzbee is alleging unjust terminations of several of his coworkers have caused staffing shortages.

RPT contracts transportation services through TransDev, and Buzbee said those terminations are unfounded.

“They didn’t follow the contract to terminate the employee, so it makes it unfounded,” Buzbee said.

Those terminations have led to staffing shortages, making working conditions more difficult for drivers and dispatchers, because it has become more difficult to fill the routes, according to Buzbee.

“If we get too much people calling in, getting sick, we won’t have enough staff to cover all the routes,” Buzbee said.

RPT employees are represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union, and representatives for the union said these concerns have led to employees filling in for routes they are not trained for.

“You’re going to inevitably bring someone in who doesn’t know how to do that appropriately, or hasn’t been trained appropriately, and that’s just a recipe for disaster,” David Stiggers, the president of ATU Local 1005, said.

All of these issues, becoming stressors for employees, according to Buzbee.

“We don’t want people behind the wheel of huge vehicles, thinking about problems, if they get terminated, what if this happens, what if that happens. It’s a huge safety concern because they’re not focused on what they need to be focused on,” Buzbee said.

TransDev did not respond to ABC 6’s request for comment.