Rochester Public Transit announces changes to routes and new park and ride facility

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit announced Sunday, June 2nd, will mark the start of changes to their bus service to better serve the community.

These changes will include the expansion of a local route, and the opening of a new park and ride facility.

A new RPT schedule will introduce changes to routes 101, 250X, and 560X.

Route 101 will be extended to the north, with new stops on 55 Street NE at Zumbro Ridge Estates and Hallmark Terrace.

Route 560X will be discontinued and replaced with Route 450X and Route 350X.

Route 250X will be suspended, with local route 203 providing service to the RCTC park and ride facility.

The new park and ride facility will open Monday, June 3rd, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 478-stall facility will be located near the intersection of US Highway 52 and 75 Street NW, providing free parking to commuters and heated shelters.

More information on these changes can be found at rptride.com.