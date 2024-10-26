Rochester Public Schools hosts hiring event on Friday

Rochester Public Schools hosted a job fair today as they are looking to fill several positions from maintenance, education support, even nursing positions.

Members of RPS say they are looking for someone who is good with kids and willing to help support them. The school district said they do a lot of job fairs like this one throughout the year. Like other companies, there is always turnover leading to more job openings.

As the second leading employer in the city, they say it’s all about the students.

“You’re supporting student learning. You’re supporting student behavior. You’re supporting other individual needs students have, supervising students. Again, we’re all directly or indirectly supporting students. Every employee in the district. Very important jobs,” said Karl Bakken, the Executive Director of human resources at RPS.

For a complete list of job openings available at Rochester Public Schools, click here.