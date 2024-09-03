Rochester Public Schools announces ‘State of the District Address’ happening in September

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) has announced it will be hosting a ‘State of the District Address’ later this month, according to a Facebook post.

Credit: Rochester Public Schools/Facebook

The event will feature remarks by Superintendent Kent Pekel, who plans to give an overview of how RPS is working to help students reach their full potential this school year, according to the post.

The address will also feature performances and observations from RPS students, highlighting the state of schools in the district, the RPS school system, and the city of Rochester.

There will also be frozen treats from La Michoacana Purepecha after the event.

RPS says it encourages the public to attend.

The ‘State of the District Address’ will kick off Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m. at the John Marshall High School Auditorium.