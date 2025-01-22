Rochester Public School Foundation funds projects across the district

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – From climbing walls to a literary project themed after outer space, Tuesday’s RPS school board meeting shed a lot of light on what students at Rochester schools will be working on in the near future.

One of the schools that received this funding is Gibbs elementary. This is for their Launching into Literacy project to help engage students through book clubs.

These would be student led book clubs centered around the theme of outer space.

“This is a collaborative approach, not only to enhance their comprehension, but also builds their confidence and comradery between peers,” Gibbs elementary teacher Christie Bauer said.

Hoover Early Learning School also received some of that money to build a climbing wall for the preschool gymnasium.

This for their program called Future Upward Climbers and it’s not just for fun, officials say they hope this will help student’s grow their problem-solving skills.

“To work on self-confidence, different learning through different ways to climb on the wall and we’re really excited for this opportunity,” Shannon Sweeney rom Hoover Early Learning School said.

Lastly, the Rochester Alternative Learning Center received funding for two projects. First was for the Green Bandana Project which aims to decrease the risks of mental health crises and suicide by increasing awareness through peer-to-peer support.

The other project is to build a reset room to help students navigate overwhelming emotions and practice coping skills.

“During the day, often times they find themselves out of the sorts, they just need to be re-regulated,” Rochester ALC principal Timothy Limberg said.

