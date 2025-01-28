Rochester Public School announces launch of District and Student Data Dashboard

(ABC 6 news) – Rochester Public Schools announced the launch of a District and Student Data Dashboard on Tuesday.

According to a media release from RPS, the district uses data to improve its ability to increase students’ capacity to learn. That data is collected through surveys, assessments, in class, and after graduation.

The data dashboard will serve as a point of connection to the data RPS uses to make decisions every day.

RPS says the creation of this centralized data dashboard is one of its key initiatives to increase transparency, and provide the community with information on student outcomes.

RPS plans to review and improve the data center annually, and invites the Rochester community to explore the dashboard.