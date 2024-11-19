Rochester Public Music seeks bands for Riverside Music Series and FORWARD park concerts

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Music (RPM) is seeking applications from area bands interested in performing as opening acts for the 2025 Riverside Music Series or the FORWARD Park Concerts, a press release said Tuesday.

According to the City of Rochester, bands will be paid if they perform and all submissions will be considered for either concert series.

The deadline to apply is February 14, 2025. Selected bands will be contacted after April 1.

(Credit: Rochester Public Music/Facebook)

Rochester Public Music Director Avital Rabinowitz shares, “We are excited to open the call for bands for the upcoming 2025 summer season. This is a fantastic opportunity for regional performers to share their talent with our residents and visitors.”

The City of Rochester added that there are certain preferences involved in applications. Preference will be given to bands or musicians who have at least one band member with a direct tie to the 11-county region (Counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona). However, this is not required to be selected.

To be eligible for consideration, bands must meet the following requirements:

Have enough material to fill at least a 45-minute set

Provide their own backline

Riverside Music Series will happen every Sunday from July 13 through August 10, 2025, in Mayo Park. This family-friendly community event features national headliners and includes local food vendors, craft beer and giveaways.

FORWARD Park Concerts kick off on June 4, June 11, June 18, August 13, August 20 and August 27. These Wednesday evening performances are in walkable, pet-friendly and bike trail-connected parks—one in each City ward. This free, family-friendly event highlights local bands and regional headliners and activities for the whole family, including local food trucks, craft beer, the Rochester Public Library’s Bookmobile and the Rochester Park & Rec’s Go! Play! Explore! Mobile Rec Trailer, the City of Rochester said.