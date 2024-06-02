Rochester Public Library kicks off its summer playlist program

On Saturday, Rochester Public Library kicked off its summer playlist program, inviting people to read and explore all summer long.

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, Rochester Public Library kicked off its summer playlist program, inviting people to read and explore all summer long.

The program runs from June 1 to August 31, and is open to all ages, encouraging people to read, explore, connect, relax and find joy this Summer.

“This year Summer Playlist is focused on taking time to experience the season, prioritizing self-care, and exploring nature, books, or hobbies,” says Heather Acerro, Head of Youth Services at RPL. “We hope that participants will put themselves first and design the program that best meets their needs – whether that is learning something new, taking a nap, or enjoying a favorite activity.”

The playlist is available in six different languages. Participants can find the playlist at the following locations:

– Downtown building, anytime the library is open

– At the Bookmobile

– At the BookBox at Fire Station 4

– On the Library’s website

For those participating in the playlist, simply return it to the library or bookmobile once you have completed all the activities.

For those who finish by 6 p.m. on August 31st, they will receive a free bookbag and get the chance to share their playlist in a community art display and printed 2024 Summer Playlist book.

For more information, go here.