Rochester Public Library hosts Lego Party

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library hosted a Lego Party on Saturday to help kids explore their creativity.

Each kid was encouraged just to come in and build whatever they want, with ramps and wheels set up to make vehicles.

“It’s a good way to just kind of come in and be creative. We have plenty of books on Legos if you want some inspiration on what to build or anything,” said Ingrid Alvarez, the youth services librarian at Rochester Public Library.

Library officials say they expect a Lego Party to be a monthly thing.

There is no cost or sign up process, first come first serve.

The library hopes it will give the public a fun activity to do during the winter.