Rochester predatory offender appears on child pornography charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 15 and possession of child pornography faces new charges in Olmsted County Court.

Derek Thomas Jeter, 37, appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on two charges of possession of child pornography — child under 14.

According to court documents, Rochester police received a data tip concerning suspected Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) uploaded to an Amazon account associated with a Northern Valley Drive address.

Court documents identified Jeter as a predatory offender living in NE Rochester, who frequented the address.

On Aug. 1, officers seized two cell phones and four electronic devices, then received data from Amazon showing 35 images of child pornography, some of which featured girls ages 7-9, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Jeter told police he was part of a KIK group where CSAM was shared, but he “did not really look at it.”

According to Minnesota court records, Jeter was convicted of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child 13-15 years old dating back to 2006, for which he served four months in prison following a probation violation.

Jeter was also sentenced to 45 months in prison and 10 years’ probation in 2012, for a charge of predatory offender in possession of child pornography — 600 to 700 images, according to a transcript of his plea hearing.

The transcript states that Jeter has actually been registered as a sex offender in Minnesota since 2000, after being convicted of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct as a juvenile.

Jeter is currently held at the Olmsted County ADC on $30,000 bail with or without conditions.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.