Rochester predatory offender accused of soliciting sex from juveniles, supplying drugs

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester predatory offender faces eight felony charges after allegedly soliciting sex from two minors in exchange for tobacco and marijuana.

Kyle Preston Garrow, 23, is also accused of forcibly assaulting at least one of the juveniles, as well as possessing child pornography.

Garrow was taken into custody Jan. 8 and is held on $500,000 bail with or without conditions.

According to court documents, on Christmas, a Rochester police officer spoke with two adults who said they had seen sexual images and messages on a juvenile girl’s phone.

The first juvenile allegedly told one of the adults that a second juvenile girl was involved, and that Garrow had met the second at a local park and forced her to have sex.

According to court documents, police spoke with the second juvenile, who told them a Snapchat account called “Kyle” had added them, learned their ages, and asked them what they would pay or do for vapes.

The allegedly met in person, Garrow gave the juveniles a vape pen, and they “noted that Garrow looked older.”

The two blocked Garrow, but unblocked him after someone claiming to be his friend called them and told them to unblock him for money.

The juveniles allegedly met with Garrow several more times to receive vapes. At least once, the second teenager told police she brought money because she did not want to have sex with Garrow, but he forced her to.

Court documents allege that Garrow also sent both juveniles explicit videos and attempted to solicit images or sex acts.

Both juveniles told police they were afraid of Garrow and felt pressured to continue.

Garrow is a registered predatory offender since a 2018 juvenile case in Wright County.

Garrow faces the following charges: two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, including penetration, with minors; two counts of child solicitation–prohibited act; two counts of electronic child solicitation; and two counts of possessing child pornography.

His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.