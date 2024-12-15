UPDATE: Power restored after Sunday morning outage in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, December 15, Rochester Public Utilities announced on Facebook that power had been restored.

Previous story:

(ABC 6 News) — Some Rochester Public Utilities customers are experiencing a power outage Sunday morning. In a Facebook post, RPU said that about 1,600 people are without power in the area of Civic Center Drive and 2 Street South. That area is part of the Kutzky Park neighborhood.

No word on an exact cause of the outage, but RPU says crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.