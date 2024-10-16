Rochester Post Office Hiring Hub opens

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The holiday season will be here before you know it, and this year, the Rochester Post Office is prepping for all the holiday mail that will soon dominate mailboxes in a new way.

On Wednesday, the United States Postal Service held a ribbon cutting at their new one-stop Hiring Hub.

It is a place where potential applicants can ask questions, apply, take an assessment test, and get fingerprinted all onsite.

“We do have a shortage of people, and this will help us streamline. You can come in here and do your fingerprints right away. They do the assessment test right here, and any questions they have we can just streamline all that,” said Postmaster Todd Holm.

The Hiring Hub is part of the postal service’s 10-year plan called “Delivering For America,” a push to stabilize the postal workforce.

The Hiring Hub is open at the Rochester Post Office on Valleyhigh Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and the third Saturday of every month.