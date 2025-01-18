Rochester police respond to multiple overdoses, but numbers suggest a lower rate

(ABC 6 News) – Just over two weeks into the new year, the Rochester police department has already responded to five overdoses in the last 10 days. However, compared to previous years, the numbers are trending down.

According to police records, in 2022 there were 121 overdoses in Rochester.

A year later, in 2023, there were 88.

Just last year, the total number of OD’s was 56.

RPD says most of those cases were related to drugs being laced with fentanyl. Drugs like cocaine, heroine and marijuana.

In most cases, first responders or others at the scene can administer Narcan, but it’s not always enough.

“Even though we’ve had some success locally here in reducing the number of overdoses, I just come back to, unless you are give a drug that is prescribed to you by your doctor or your physician and dispensed by a pharmacy don’t take it, ’cause that could be the last drug you ever take,” said RPD Lt. Frank Ohm.

Anyone who suspects an overdose is occurring is urged to call 911.

In Minnesota, the “Good Samaritan Law” will protect the person calling for help.

RPS says it is still investigating the recent overdoses and are taking drug cases seriously.