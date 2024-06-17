Rochester police investigating sexual assaults on Douglas Trail
(ABC 6 News) – Police searched the Douglas Trail Sunday afternoon for the suspect in two sexual assaults.
According to RPD, two women reported a young teenager on a bicycle grabbing and slapping their buttocks June 16.
Police say the first woman was beginning a bike ride when the teenager asked if he could touch her.
The woman said no and rode off, but the male allegedly followed her and grabbed her.
A short time later, the second woman reported that while she was running, the male rode up behind her and slapped her twice.
Officers did not locate the suspect.