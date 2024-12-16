Rochester police investigating possible hit-and-run pickup truck crash early Monday morning

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday morning, a media release said.

Authorities received a report that a vehicle hit a house on the 3400 block of 18th Ave. NW around 2:50 a.m. Officers arrived and found an empty pickup truck crashed into the deck of a house.

According to RPD, police searched the area but could not find the driver. Officers reportedly contacted the owner of the truck.

The truck’s owner told police that he didn’t know it was missing from his home.

RPD is continuing to investigate, the release said.