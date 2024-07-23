Rochester police investigate death of 22-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are working with the SE Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of a 22-year-old man’s death.

On July 21, RPD responded to a residence on the 10 block of 6th Avenue SE for a welfare check.

Communications officer Amanda Grayson said the man’s family had not heard from him in several days and requested the check.

Police located the man dead inside the home, with no obvious signs of trauma.

However, an active investigation is underway because of the man’s age.

ABC 6 News will update this story when more information is available.