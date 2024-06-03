Rochester police identify four teenaged suspects in racial slur incident

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police identified three 16-year-old suspects and one 17-year-old during their investigation into the racial slur displayed on the pedestrian bridge near Century High School in April.

The juveniles, all male, were not named by Rochester police, as they are minors.

RPD referred the case to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for potential charging.

“RPD is deeply committed to addressing incidents that impact the community like this very seriously,” police chief Jim Franklin said in an email. “Racism, language that perpetuates hate, and all prejudice contradict the values of the City. We hope the investigation’s conclusion brings healing and closure to our community.”

Rochester public schools released the following statement:

“Rochester Public Schools has fully cooperated with the Rochester Police Department in its investigation into the racial slur posting on the bridge over East Circle Drive. Though the findings are regrettable, we are grateful that the investigation has concluded. We are eager and committed to continuing the work we started within our schools to address the root causes of prejudice, bias, and discrimination and to create an environment where all people feel valued and included. We will support the legal process as appropriate as it moves forward in the days and weeks ahead.”