Rochester Police holds car wash fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department held their third annual car washing fundraiser for their Young Explorers Program at Tommy’s Express Wash on Saturday, July 13.

Pat of the proceeds from each was went to the Explorers Program, which gives young people an opportunity to experience the law enforcement field.

The event was an opportunity for the explorers to introduce themselves to the community and show what they do.

“Most people don’t know what the explorers program is or what we do so to be able to explain that to them um I think it impresses a lot of people and that Rochester PD has this program for people ages 14-21,” Alissa Balkcom, RPD Explorer, said.

More information on the program and how to apply for it can be found here.