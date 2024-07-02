Rochester Police Department asks for help from public in search of predatory offender

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a predatory offender last seen in Rochester.

A state agent has alerted RPD that 41-year-old Carvell Williams tampered with his electronic monitoring device on Sunday, June 30 and has failed to return to his placement location.

Williams was last seen around 2nd St. SE/Broadway Ave. S wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants. He is 5’6”, 210 pounds, bald and wearing glasses. If you know of Williams’ location or have information that may lead to his apprehension, please contact RPD at (507) 328-6800.